WATCH: Milind Soman Asks UAE Ambassador to do 20 Pushups With Him For a Selfie

Milind Soman and H.E Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, have indulged in a pushups competition in Mumbai. The fitness enthusiast has taught his followers a unique way to take a selfie. On Friday, Milind shared a video that showed them doing pushups prior to the Mumbai Marathon. Revealing details about the video, the actor wrote, “20 pushups with H.E Ambassador to India from the UAE Abdulnasser Alshaali before taking a pic at the Mumbai Marathon". He further added, “The only interesting way to take pictures with people, someone must do pushups first! He’s such a good sport". The video shows Milind and Abdulnasser perfectly acing the push-up exercise. Along with the video, the actor wrote,

Watch the video below:

On seeing this video, several social media users were intrigued by the idea of doing pushups for a selfie. One of the users wrote, “Just wondering if you click 50 pics in an hr, you will have to do 1000 push-ups. Will be very taxing for you". To which, Milind responded, “That’s why I said someone, not necessarily me with a winking face emoji’.

Another user asked, “Milind sir I recently saw your picture with PM sir. Did you ask him too to do 20 push-ups before the picture?".

One more user wrote, “Quite a mandate- ‘Pushups for Selfie’."

The Supermodel of The Year judge is an avid fitness enthusiast and his love for working out is no secret. The actor frequently uses his social media handle to motivate people by sharing his own experience with running. Recently, the model shared a video of him running on the beach. Along with the video, he shared a note mentioning the difference between running on a flat surface and on the beach.

He wrote, “A lot of people think running on sand is easier or less impactful, but actually running on soft surfaces requires greater core conditioning to keep the posture aligned correctly to avoid injury, and I personally find it much easier and safer to run on flat concrete when I am tired."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. The film is currently in its development stage.

