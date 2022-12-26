WATCH: Monkey Gatecrashes Wedding, Climbs Into Groom's Arms With Its Baby

Gatecrashers are not an unusual sight at weddings. Some just want free food, others simply want to climb into the arms of the groom, with a baby on their back. The latter might seem like a stretch but this bride and groom have it on camera to prove this gatecrash did indeed happen. The clip now shared on Instagram begins with a sweet moment captured between the bride and the groom. With the bride in the groom’s arms, he slowly twirls her around. But something catches his eye, and the groom gently lowers the bride onto the floor. Seconds later, a monkey with a baby on its back approaches them. While the bride rushes to the side, the monkey grabs onto the groom’s arms and climbs onto him. Take a peek here:

Every second of that clip looked wonderful to the social media users. Many commented that if even the animals are coming to bless the union, the couple must truly be meant to be. Others joked that the monkey stole the groom right in front of the bride. “As a photographer, this is a dream come true. What great, unique photos those will be!" wrote a social media user.

Another comment read, “Girl you picked the right one. A momma felt safe enough to bring her baby around your man. This one is a keeper for sure."

“She trusts you! For this mama to climb on you with her baby on her, means she trusts you. And I think she wanted to give y’all her blessing. So glad you let it happen and went with it naturally. That’s such an honor to be chosen like that from animals, especially wild. This is so beautiful," commented a user.

Weddings capture some of the most adorable moments. Not just between the bride and the groom but also between family members. Recently, a video captured a sweet moment between a bride and her brother-in-law. The two were caught on camera, grooving to a song together. Watching this unfold in front of him, the groom could not stop smiling.

What is the most random yet sweet wedding moment you have ever witnessed?

