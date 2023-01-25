As kids, our parents have always taught us not to accept food from strangers. While travelling alone in any public vehicle, children are warned that they should not consume any food items or beverages from someone they don’t know. Parents impart this important life lesson to their children to protect them from people harbouring wrong intentions. Seems like this rule has become universal now. For instance, a viral video that has left the Internet in splits shows a monkey giving a similar lesson to its kid, teaching the innocent infant not to accept any edible items from strangers.

The video was dropped on Twitter on January 22 and has been gaining traction ever since. The hilarious 13-second clip reveals a man who is recording the video offering fruit to a baby monkey. However, the infant’s super-attentive mother is quick to intervene and stop her adorable kid from taking the food. The moment the man extends his hand, holding a green-coloured fruit, the naive kid crawls toward the man to have a bite.

The mother, who was also eating a fruit upon noticing her kid’s intentions, drags the baby monkey toward herself by holding the kid by its neck. The adult monkey even snarled fiercely at the man, as if forbidding him not to give her little one any food. The process is repeated quite a few times, and every time the mama monkey is seen to be pulling her kid back.

“Monkey teaches her baby not to accept food from strangers…" read the caption of the hilarious tweet.

The video has earned multiple reactions from the Twitter population. While one user explained, “Perfect balance between the curiosity of the baby, love of the mother & kindness of the person!’ another quipped, “I think it’s less about the food, more about worrying the baby would be taken." “Good parenting mom," commented a third individual.

So far, the now-viral clip has garnered above 1.4 million views and received more than 726.7k likes on the microblogging platform. Did the video make you smile too?

