WATCH: Monkeys Scrolling Smartphone Have Kiren Rijiju's Undisputed Attention

With the boom of technology, even little kids know how to use smartphones and social media applications. It isn’t unusual to see them using gadgets but now a clip of a troop of monkeys being curious about smartphones has gone viral. Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shared this clip on Twitter. Monkeys are known to snatch things away from humans or are often spotted imitating humans. Now, they seem to be catching up in the technology game as well.

In the clip, a man is seen holding a smartphone in front of three inquisitive monkeys who are trying to understand the tiny gadget. One of them also scrolls through the device, while the other two stare at the screen. Amidst this, one elderly monkey in the background is trying to divert their attention from the gadget. “Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level!" Kiren Rijiju wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

In less than a day, the clip has amassed more than two lakh views and over two thousand likes on the micro-blogging. Social media users responded to the video, sharing their reactions to the animals’ fascination with modern technology. A user called it cool, “Their behaviour is so cool. Typically they snatch away things. Amazed by the level of focus and curiosity. Love this."

Another joked, “Searching her lost friend on Facebook."

One more joined, “Inquisitive mind and a curious soul… A learning experience for even the primates! The far-reaching consequences of knowledge and understanding."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati commented, “This video speaks for itself about digital literacy awareness."

It is still not clear when and where this video was shot. But the clip is proof that even animals are curious about technology and its use in the modern times

However, this is not the first time that the monkeys have caught social media’s attention. Previously a clip of a monkey gate crashing a wedding has gone viral.

The clip begins with a sweet moment between the bride and the groom before a monkey approaches them.

