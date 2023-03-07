Home » Buzz » Watch: Moose Drifts On Water Surface With Ease, Anand Mahindra Says 'It's All In The Mind'

Watch: Moose Drifts On Water Surface With Ease, Anand Mahindra Says 'It's All In The Mind'

In the now-viral clip, a moose can be seen running in the middle of the river.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 20:29 IST

New Delhi, India

After a few seconds of running with ease, it successfully crosses the river.
After a few seconds of running with ease, it successfully crosses the river.

We all are aware that walking on water is impossible. However, a video of a moose seemingly running on water has left the internet stunned. The video caught the attention of Twitter users in India when it was shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared it on the platform. In the now viral clip, a moose can be seen running in the middle of the river. After a few seconds of running with ease, it successfully crosses the river. The video was recorded in an undisclosed location. “You too can walk on water if you believe you can. It’s all in the mind. Start your week believing in yourself and your aspirations," Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption of the video.

Here watch the video:

Advertisement

Users were amazed by the video and reacted to it. One of them wrote, “What am I seeing! Unbelievably marvellous…wow."

RELATED NEWS

Another added, “truly amazing, power of believing, beautiful."

A person reasoned out why the moose was seen running on the surface of the water with ease and commented, “This is a very old video where the lady driving the boat had told that water on her left was pretty shallow and the moose wasn’t ‘walking’ on water. Believe in yourself, but also use Google to fact-check. Following random advice can drown you."

Advertisement

Another said, “Jesus walked on water. That was a miracle. But if you believe strongly enough, you can become a horse who runs on water. Believe a bit more and you can grow a horn on your head, get a pair of wings and fly wherever whatever it you are on takes you."

The video has clocked more than 1.7 million viewers since it was uploaded.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 20:08 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 20:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures