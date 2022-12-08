Watch: Mother Asks Kid To Study, His Reply Is Not Just Precious But Also Hilarious

Social media is home to innumerable funny videos showing kids pulling various shenanigans. Such videos feature children and babies doing funny things or being caught in situations that end up being funny. From fighting with each other to falling in funny ways to talking about things that make us laugh out loud, they just do anything. A video, which shows a toddler skipping homework and not willing to study, has gone viral on Twitter. When asked what he wanted to do and why he gave a hilarious reply.

Advertisement

Captioned, “Don’t feel like studying, just feel like eating food. A cute video of a small child goes viral. Unseen India."

The video starts with a mother scolding her toddler for not studying. As soon as he is about to cry, she says “if you study, I won’t beat you but if you don’t, I will beat you." To this, the child replies, “I don’t want to study."

When asked what he wanted to do, the toddler says he wants to have food. The mother further asks if he wouldn’t study, who would. The toddler replies, “my father".

The toddler then says that he only wants to eat and that his father would study and earn money.

The video is hilarious as the child had already fixed the dynamic of him eating and his father doing all the hard work.

Posted on December 5, the video has gone viral with more than 49,000 views and over 1.2K likes. While some found it cute and funny, some argued that the mother was being a little too cruel as the toddler was too young to be forced into studying.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here