A video showing a ferocious battle between a mother giraffe and a lioness has surfaced on Instagram. The video shows a lioness running at full speed towards a baby giraffe. After closing in on the giraffe, the lioness pounced on him and tried to kill him. The giraffe, weak in strength compared to the lioness, was unable to fight back. After trying to run initially and failing in his endeavour, it looked like he surrendered to his fate. Social media users thought that finally, the lioness was going to have a meal, but the tables turned suddenly. Netizens could see a reflection of a giant animal. They were shocked to see that the lioness was extremely frightened before she ran for her life. Turns out that the giant animal was a mother giraffe, who arrived just in time to save her baby.

The music perfectly captures the vibe of this heroic moment by the mother giraffe. This clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “The giraffe runs to her cub and saves it from the lion…".

Advertisement

Despite the courage shown by the mother giraffe, it feels that the video didn’t go down well with many users. They couldn’t bear to see the sight of a baby giraffe hurt by the lioness with her jaws. They have requested Animal.Worlds 11 to stop sharing such videos which have sensitive content. Some wrote that this was just a part of nature.

They opined that sharing them on social platforms is unacceptable. Others also expressed their sadness because, despite the intervention of the mother giraffe, her baby could have already died. This is because the lioness had bitten his neck which could have easily killed him. That could have been another emotionally wrecking stuff and that’s why the complete video was not shared.

Advertisement

A similar video went viral last year when a mother giraffe tried her level best to protect her baby from hyenas and lionesses. But she failed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here