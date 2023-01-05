WATCH: Motorists Settle Parking Dispute With a Game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' in Ireland

No one has played a more stressful and high stake game of rock, paper, scissors than these two motorists vying for the same parking spot. The battle of parking spots often ends up turning ugly. Sometimes even violent. These two drivers showed that it does not have to be the case. Perhaps they even demonstrated the most peaceful negotiation ever. Its clip is now making rounds on social media since being shared by NowThis on Instagram. The two cars can be seen opposite each other on a narrow road. The drivers play a quick game of rock, paper, scissors and quickly reach a decision. As should be the case, the losing party graciously accepts their defeat and leaves. The winning party takes the parking spot. Check out the wholesome clip here:

Social media users were in total agreement that this is how all conflicts should be resolved henceforth. Many joked that this is probably Canada since Canadians are known to have a calm temper. Though after figuring out that the clip was actually from Ireland, it still made sense to them. Others mentioned that the clip was simply brilliant. “This is how we need to resolve conflicts or a dance battle," wrote an Instagram user.

Another user commented, “This is how students in my library decide who gets to check out a book they both want."

“THIS here is how we adults should resolve problems in 2023. Now we just need to have this tactic available with paying bills," read a comment.

Sadly, not all car parking issues get resolved in this wholesome manner. A Reddit user recently asked the community if she was in the wrong for parking across two parking spaces, reported Express. She went on to explain that her husband and she lives in an apartment complex with an underground parking facility. The couple pays for two parking spaces, but only has one vehicle. Since other people have started using their empty parking space, the couple parked across in both spots. However, it did not go down well with a neighbour who left her a “rude" note.

What do you think is the best way to resolve parking space conflicts?

