WATCH: 'Naatu Naatu' Fever Grips US And Israel Embassy in India After RRR Song's Golden Globe Win

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history by winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes. Now the United States Embassy in India has congratulated the makers of RRR on the historic win. The clip showed people grooving to the infectious number at what looks like a Diwali event. People dressed in colorful attires can be seen nailing the hook step of the dance number. In a thread of tweets, the US Embassy tagged music composer MM Keeravaani, director SS Rajamouli, and the entire team of RRR, congratulating them on the win. The caption of the clip read, “This is the first Indian song to win the category, and highlights Indian cinema at a global stage." Using the hashtag Naatu Naatu, the post mentioned the love for the song at the US Embassy. Take a peek at the clip right here:

Naatu Naatu was an incredible song which was taken to new heights by the dancing abilities of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Extending their cheers on Twitter, Israel Embassy in India also shared an endearing clip. The text on the video read, “Watch Israeli diplomats grooving to the Golden Globe Award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’". It opens with diplomats around the Embassy tapping their fingers and bobbing their heads to the song in what looks like a fun day at work. The tweet read, “Congratulations to the entire team of RRR Movie for winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at Golden Globes 2023. Watch out team Israel in India joining in the celebration by grooving to the song."

Music composer MM Keeravaani responded to the tweet. “Much elated and honoured," he wrote. To this, the Israel Embassy in India replied, “We thank you for making Israel in India and the world dance to the tune of this wonderful song."

The team of RRR erupted in celebrations when Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner. Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award on behalf of the team. RRR was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes Award 2023 but missed out to Argentina, 1985.

