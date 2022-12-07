WATCH: NBA Announcer Suffers Terrifying Medical Emergency On Air, Hospitalised

People were excited for the Atlanta Hawks versus Oklahoma City Thunder NBA match. Ahead of the Monday night game, a terrifying scene was caught on air when Bob Rathbun, the team’s play-by-play announcer, suffered a medical emergency as the camera was rolling. According to TMZ, Bob had to be rushed to the hospital. The 68-year-old can be seen sitting perfectly poised before he appeared to lose consciousness in his chair, and convulse uncontrollably. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter. A fair warning, it is fairly disturbing to watch. You can watch it here:

As soon as the video gained traction on social media, several social media users asked the video to be taken down. Many were instantly of the opinion that this medical emergency was due to the COVID-19 vaccine. Their reasoning was that such medical issues were being more frequently reported ever since the pandemic struck. One Twitter user wrote, “1st why are people asking for something that happened live on air to be deleted? 2nd why do people think this has to do with the vaccine?"

“(It) has nothing to do with the vaccine. I have epilepsy and have had 5 shots. He just had a seizure. It’s an educational tool about seizures," another tweet read.

A third user tweeted, “Wow, looks like a seizure or stroke. Glad this happened while around people who could give him immediate medical attention and not when he was alone."

Several social media users had also shared their wishes for the announcer’s speedy recovery.

The TMZ reported Bally Sports officials as saying that the announcer suffered from dehydration on camera. They also mentioned that he was taken to a local medical facility immediately. Medical personnel present on site had raced to his side before the cameras cut away.They also mentioned that Bob is now both “stable" and “responsive." Meanwhile, Lauren Jbara filled in last-minute for Bob to call the game, which the Atlanta Hawks lost by 121-114.

