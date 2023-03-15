The Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, has once again left the internet impressed with yet another energetic performance. This time, the crew reached India to display their exceptional dancing prowess. What’s more interesting was their choice of location, while it’s a difficult task to make space in Mumbai locals to breathe, the youngsters did manage to record their catchy choreography inside a train. Not only did they manage to garner love and support from bystanders in the public transport, but Quick Style also amassed praises and appreciation from a barrage of desi internet users as well.

This time, the dance crew chose to add a retro twist to their performance by choosing the remix of the iconic Bollywood track, Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar. Originally, the song was crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle in collaboration with Shamshad Begum. Keeping in mind the limited space, two members of the group remained to be seated at the edge of two adjacent seats throughout the clip. While other members of the group stood in the centre to flaunt their smooth moves. The crew quickly made head turns of the fellow commuters by aptly garnering their attention. Watch the clip here:

With over 2.6 million views, the dance reel has raked up over four lakh likes on Instagram. Many users ended up complimenting their swift dance moves and perfect coordination, while others were left astonished about the fact that they did manage to record the reel inside a Mumbai local. A user commented, “When are Mumbai locals this free," another wrote, “How on Earth did you get free space in a local Mumbai train." One more joined, “Bro really how’d they (train) get that empty."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Living for this India takeover." Another joked, “Me regretting taking a work-from-home today." Be it grooving to a hit BTS track or Bollywood songs, Quick Style has become quite a viral sensation all across the globe. The dance crew’s popularity catapulted after a clip of their performance at a wedding hit the internet. In India, the troupe became an overnight sensation owing to their quirky choreography on hit dance numbers including Kala Chashmah. Quick Style currently enjoys a following of 3.2 million people on Instagram.

