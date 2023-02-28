Imagine exploring the beauty of nature through safari rides and suddenly seeing a majestic melanistic black panther. How would you react? Probably grab your phone and record the rare moment? Similarly, officials at Karnataka’s Nagarahole Tiger Reserve captured on their cameras a Black Panther roaming in the forest. While Tweeting the video, they wrote, “During an inspection of Fire lines and watch towers, came across with the magnificent Black leopard, Saya/Maya/Kariya/Bagheera. The leopard is bold and active."

The 10-second video shared by officials grabs our attention. The way the melanistic animal moves to the camera seems risky, though worth it. It seems the animal was out in search of food in the evening. Though these panthers are so dark they can be difficult (if not impossible) to see against the shiny coat of dark fur. In the video, the Black Panther had a small head, strong jaws, and emerald green eyes. Moreover, if you observe the walk of a Panther, you will notice that his hind legs are large and slightly longer than those at the front.

Advertisement

The video captured the attention of some 127.6K Twitter users. A user wrote, “Amazing, I must say! The fact that you managed to see a black leopard in the wild is truly amazing. I’m sure it was a sight to behold!" Another wrote, “Fantastic. From the video, it is clear that the Leopard moved into Core Zone then. The track is not much used by vehicles."

Now let’s talk about this giant Black beauty, Panthers. Black panthers are majestic creatures that prominently live in Africa. Although they don’t belong to a different species, Black Panthers resemble large, giant cats. Leopards and Jaguars are actually subspecies of the Panthera family. It is also known as a Black Leopard or a Black Jaguar and has Black fur that is the product of a genetic mutation involving the melanin pigment. The Black Panther certainly has a sleek aspect.

Advertisement

The Black Jaguars like to be by themselves or keep a close watch on the animal. They can often be seen perching high on the tree. Rarely do we see this feline member in the outdoors wandering. The combination of their fur with shadows during the day and gloom at night may be one of the causes. They are solitary animals, fiercely territorial, and extremely fearless hunters. They are aggressive towards their male counterparts due to their territorial character, which causes intraspecific aggression.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here