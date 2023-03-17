A video of a woman wing walker, Gladys Ingle, changing the tyre of a plane mid-air is making a huge buzz on social media. The viral clip is from Los Angeles (US) and was shot back in the 1920s. Gladys Ingle was the only female member of a famous LA-based stunt flying troupe titled 13 Black Cats, responsible for Hollywood stunt work in the 1920s. She was known for shooting arrows at the defined target while standing on the top wing of a Curtiss Jenny (a training aircraft). Not just that, she was also famous for jumping from one plane to another in mid-air. Now, in a recent viral clip, Gladys is seen swapping a wheel onto an ancient biplane, while it flies thousands of feet off the ground. Back then, health and safety measures were not considered primary, so death-defying stunts often took place on a whim.

The video has garnered over 57.3k views so far. The clip’s caption reads, “Lady changes a tire of a plane mid-air".

Advertisement

A social media user wrote, “Holy crap! I’m looking for a rope, a net, a life jacket, anything. She did that with no safety measures at all!". Another commented, “I want more of this story!!! Was it a stunt? A real emergency? Either way. She’s a badass!"

A person wrote, “Extraordinary people with extraordinary inspirations". One social media user also wrote, “That was truly amazing".

The picture quality of the video seems incredible, and it will leave you amazed with its breathtaking view.

In the viral clip, Gladys Ingle was seen performing the stunt magnificently, that too without any safety harness. Isn’t it scary?

Gladys was known as a wing walker in the 1920s. She lived for 82 long years. Besides being a stunt artist, she was also an accomplished parachute jumper. She was capable of hopping from one plane to another in mid-air without any protective gear. Gladys Ingle breathed last on August 15, 1927. She died accidentally walking into a spinning propeller after posing for publicity shots with “Miss Ohio".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here