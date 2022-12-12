Watch: Old Man's Moves on Apni To Jaise Taise Get Him Plaudits On Internet

We are truly in the era of the Internet, which gives us easier access to content from across the world. Recently, a dance video, which garnered huge appreciation from the masses, is going viral on YouTube. In the video, the old man can be seen dancing to the popular song Apni To Jaise Taise from the film Laawaris.

The old man can be seen delivering amazing expressions and energetic dance moves to Amitabh Bachchan’s hit song Apni To Jaise Taise. The song was sung by veteran singer Kishore Kumar and made a place in people’s hearts.

In the recently shared dance video on YouTube, the old man can be seen giving a wonderful performance. The viral video shows the old man singing and dancing at the wedding ceremony.



Let us inform you that the video of the old man’s dance to the song Apni to Jaise Taise has been shared on YouTube by a user named Sanjeev Yadav. In the caption of the video he wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan’s big dancing fan- some rockstar Tau".

As soon as the video was shared on YouTube, several social media users took to social media and started commenting on the video. One user wrote, “Amazing dance Dada Ji and that too at this age, I pray that the rest of your life should be spent laughing and singing like this and Amitabh Ji can also watch this video of yours". Another user commented, “This is called living happily, that too at this stage of age". One user also wrote. “This video is teaching the youth that no matter how many sorrows there are in life, live cheerfully."

Till now, the video has received more than 7 Lakh views and is making huge noise on the internet. Many people have loved the video and are lauding the old man for his great dance moves and amazing energy.

