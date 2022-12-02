WATCH: Old Video of Bill Gates Dancing at Microsoft Windows Launch Party Resurfaces

Social media has become that one place where you can find all sorts of images and videos. An old video which is currently going viral shows Bill Gates dancing at Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995. The video has surfaced online several times in the past and has delighted viewers every time. This time, it has garnered a total of 5.8 million views. In the video, Bill Gates can be seen performing a celebratory dance along with several other top Microsoft executives like Steve Ballmer.

“LMAO classic footage of the Microsoft Windows launch party (1995)," read the caption of the video. Have a look:

“A group of yt men “dancing" in glasses and polos? Oh they KNEW they were on to something big," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’d be happy like that if I knew some software was gon make me a billionaire." Here are a few responses:

This is not the first time Bill Gates is in the news. Just a few weeks back, the billionaire revealed some weird things he has done that raised some eyebrows across the Internet. Gates, in a LinkedIn post, brought attention to poor sanitation problems that affect a huge portion of the global population. The weird antics that he did got a few laughs, but Gates said his goal was to “get people to care about an issue that impacts 3.6 billion people: poor sanitation. Thanks to scientists and engineers from around the world, we’re getting closer to new solutions that will prevent disease and illness".

The antics in question included Gates famously drinking water from fecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon, sharing the stage with a jar of human feces and smelling pit latrine odour.

