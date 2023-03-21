There are no gender barriers when it comes to fashion. Gender-fluid outfits have taken over the country. While women are flaunting attires, typically designed for men, including baggy tees and boyfriend shirts, men too are slowly accepting ensembles that come with a “women only" label. The perfect example of that is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who have time and again smashed the gender stereotype with their gender-neutral style statements and how.

Now, another man seems to have taken up the responsibility of showing the world that gender has almost nothing to do with fashion. Catwalking in a crowded Mumbai local train, wearing a skirt, this man has grabbed plenty of eyeballs for all the right reasons.

The man is Shivam Bhardwaj, who is a fashion influencer and blogger by profession. Having garnered over 31,000 Instagram followers, Shivam often breaks the Internet with his unconventional fashion choices. From wearing uber-cool dresses to applying on-fleek makeup, Shivam has carved a niche for himself with his gender-inclusive outfits, becoming a trendsetter.

In this old video, Shivam was seen clapping back at a troll who claimed, “You won’t see men dressing up like this public. Stop faking yourself." To prove the user wrong along with making the common masses aware of the gender-neutral fashion ideology, Shivam opted to ditch the typical male clothing and wear a skirt in public.

“Went like this to the most public place of Mumbai- MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN," Shivam captioned his post. The visual clip captured the fashion guru all decked up in a high-neck black and white fill-sleeved, ribbed shirt, that he paired with a flowy black skirt. To complete his dapper and elegant avatar, Shivam rounded off his uber-chic style with black stockings, ankle-length boots, and black-rimmed sunglasses.

He walked gracefully inside the Mumbai local train, wearing the quintessential skirt while the passengers gaped at him with curiosity and awe. Shivam’s model-like walk and striking poses against the train amassed immense appreciation from social media users who dashed into the comments to laud his confidence. One of them gushed, “Oh ohhhh, models heating the ramp, but look here!!! The train is on fire bruhhh!! Somebody call the fire engine..!!"

A second individual quipped, “People were like: arey ye model kaha se aa gaya train pe, (How did this model board the train?) I can see that they were all getting flabbergasted at that moment, hona bhi chahiye (as it should be), you are looking so damn freaking awesome Shivam."

“I don’t blame those guys, I would stop and stare as well," agreed another impressed fan. The video has collected over 98,900 thousand likes on Instagram. Shivam’s Insta-feed is a treat to watch, especially for budding fashion enthusiasts. From out-of-the-box attire to glammed-up makeovers, Shivam often makes social media users floored with his unisex style quotients.

