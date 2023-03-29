After a long day at work, people usually look for places to take a quick power nap before heading home. A bus or metro is a great place for some people to fall asleep. A similar thing happened recently to a subway passenger in New York. But he had no idea what was about to happen next. A rat jumped on top of the sleeping man, frightening fellow passengers. The viral video was posted on Twitter by the username called Jazzie654. While posting the video the user wrote, “I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway."

The video shows a rat appearing out of nowhere and crawling on the legs of a passenger, who is fast asleep and unaware of what is going on. The rat then sniffs his hand and moves around his shoulders. When the rodent climbs on the man’s neck, he becomes aware of movement and wakes up. He appears to be shocked when he notices the rodent on his body, but he quickly stands up and removes the rat.

The video has received over 8 lakh views and around 1000 retweets. While some internet users were shocked and creeped out to see a rodent crawling on a man’s body, others claimed to have seen rats on train platforms, tracks, and tunnels regularly.

Meanwhile, some users were taken aback by the man’s calm demeanour. According to one user, “Oh yea. They’re omnipresent. But this guy - he is the epitome of calm when he realizes. Who wouldn’t scream and jump and lose it in this situation?" Another wrote, “He was surprisingly calm. I would’ve jumped off the train." One more said, “OMG! We’ve seen many rats on the subway tracks but never inside the subway car! Yikes!"

Another added, “‘When you leave New York, you are astonished at how clean the rest of the world is. Cleaning is not enough.’ said Fran Lebowitz once."

