Reality shows are a way for people to showcase their talent around the world and shortcuts are not allowed. But a reality show in Pakistan that wanted home cooks to participate and show their culinary skills saw something weird happen as a woman brought a dish from a restaurant and presented it to the judges. The video of the woman arguing with the reality show judges over the dish has gone viral on Twitter.

Advertisement

The video, shared with the text, “Pakistan’s MasterChef is a Masterpiece," shows a woman entering with a box of biryani to present to the judges. Confused by her presentation, the judges ask her if she requires a plate to present her dish to them. While denying that she doesn’t require a plate, she also revealed that the requirement of the audition as informed to her was to bring food for the judges. She then revealed that since the requirement was just to bring food, rather than cooking it herself, she decided to buy biryani from a restaurant in her locality and present it to the judges.

The judges were first amused but then got to the seriousness of the situation and asked the contestant to leave as it was pointless to judge someone who did not even showcase their skill. The contestant then argued that she had put in a lot of “hard work" to bring the biryani to the judges and was adamant that the judges must taste it. But the judges slowly got furious about her stubbornness and illogical arguments and one of them even walked out.

Advertisement

The video has over 9.72 lakh views on Twitter. People in the comments discussed if this was an actual situation that the judges faced or if the scene was scripted.

A user wrote, “Judges are so confused and disappointed."

Advertisement

Another user commented, “Why did the participant bring biryani from her neighbouring shop to the MasterChef competition? Because she wanted to spice things up and show the judges she had a naan-stop culinary talent!" The user cracked a pun with the word “naan".

A third user wrote, “Maybe this is intentional…I mean this happens a lot on India’s Got Talent too?"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here