Smoking or drinking on trains or railway premises is prohibited under the Indian Penal Code. However, despite the law, some people still light a cigarette while travelling on trains. Recently, a passenger shared a video showing some women allegedly smoking marijuana and cigarettes on the train. A man travelling on the Tatanagar-Katihar train complained that the women who boarded the train in Asansol, West Bengal, and smoked marijuana and cigarettes the whole night.

In the video, the train can be seen filled with people sitting on the ground, while a girl in the pink hoodie standing by the washroom can be seen smoking while she is having a conversation with her friend.

The passenger tagged Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vasihnaw in the tweet. “In Ladkiyon nai raat bhaar ganja aur cigarettes piya hai (These girls have smoked marijuana and cigarettes the whole night). Yah Log Asansol mein chadhi thi Tata Kathiar train mein (They boarded the train from Asansol on Tatanagar-Katihar Train)," the passenger wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Indian Railways’ Twitter handles are prompt with the redressal of complaints by passengers on board. After the video was shared Railway Seva was quick to respond and asked the user to share his journey details for further action. “Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.- RPF India," the Railway seva commented

The microblogging site users were outraged by the incident and asked for strict action. One of the users wrote, “She is smoking which itself is an offence. But how do we know it is ganja?"

Another person said, “Rail travel of this passenger should be stopped by train for one year."

According to Section 167 of the Railways Act, it is illegal to smoke or consume alcohol inside trains or on railway premises in India. A fine may be imposed on anyone who is caught smoking in a compartment despite a restriction or objection from another passenger.

