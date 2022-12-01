WATCH: Owl 'Recreates' Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Flying-Skirt Moment in Viral Video

It is almost impossible to outdo the original, but this owl is giving some serious competition to the late American actress Marilyn Monroe for her iconic white dress-blowing photograph. Clicked at a subway gate by her photographer friend Sam Shaw, it is perhaps the most recognizable snap of the actress. Now, this owl is recreating it as it stood on top of an electric gadget. His leathers float up in the air as the owl leans forward when a woman off-camera calls its name. While the original tweet is now deleted, several Twitter users shared the clip, captioning it, “Marylin Monowl”. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

Social media users were loving every moment of the clip. Seeing as the adorable nickname was used quite a few times, it is safe to say the Twitter users of one mind about who this owl was recreating. One Twitter user commented, “The Marilyn Monroe of owls.”

Another tweet read, “Marilyn here showing that reincarnation can take many twists and turns.”

Advertisement

“Marylin Monowl is the best one,” a third user tweeted.

The Twitter user, Buitengebieden, who first shared the clip often uploads several adorable animal and kids videos. The user calls their Twitter account, “the positive side of Twitter”. In one such clip, a woman off-camera can be seen “wrapping” the most adorable holiday present. She gently tosses a roll of gift wrapping paper towards her dog, who helps her wrap itself. In the end, she places a tiny bow on the dog’s head as the furry companion lovingly stares into the camera.

Advertisement

In another video, it seems like a cat had caught FIFA fever as well. The feline can be seen casually playing with a ball in one corner, but as soon as a person off-camera tosses a toy towards the cat, it lunges into the air and catches the toy before landing swiftly. The slow-motion clip was captioned, “Best Goalkeeper.”

Which animal had the most iconic moment according to you?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here