Watch: Parrot Mourning Friend’s Death Proves That Animals Have Feelings Too

Both humans and animals possess similar traits when it comes to expressing emotions and feelings. While we humans can convey ourselves through words, animals share their joy and sorrow through gestures and soft whines. The way a person would react upon losing a loved one, animals and birds also react the same way, even though their way of expression might be different. Proving the same, a heart-wrenching video of a parrot mourning the death of its friend has left the internet moved.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on January 2. “Goodbyes simply means I will miss you till we meet again. Grieving just like us. Treat the wild with empathy," read the tweet.

Advertisement

The 20-second clip opens with a green parrot perched atop the small funeral bed of another fellow parrot, who has already departed from the world. The parrot seems unable to accept its friend’s death. It continues sniffling at its dead mate, poking its beak as if trying to wake its friend up or bring it back from the dead. The parrot keeps on giving kisses to its companion, which lay lifeless on the bed. But as is evident, all its efforts are rendered futile.

An outpour of heartbroken reactions flooded the tweet’s comment section. Twitterati seemed equally saddened upon watching the disheartening video. While one user exclaimed, “I don’t have words!!!" another commented, “Heart touching…" “Animals and birds have empathy and ethics… it’s we human beings who don’t have such qualities of life and let live…" noted a third user.

Advertisement

So far, the video has amassed over 33.7k views and received more than 2k likes on the microblogging platform.

Did this viral clip make your eyes well up too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here