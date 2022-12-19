Watch: Pedestrian Slaps YouTuber For Pulling Bizarre Prank On Him

In today’s era of the internet, content creation has become a lucrative career option across the globe. Out of the many genres, prank videos are one of the most popular genres on social media in recent times. While these hilarious videos make for an entertaining watch, they can go wrong sometimes. And something similar happened with this YouTuber, as his prank landed him in trouble.

Recently, a video of a YouTuber pulling a prank on a stranger walking on the road went viral on social media. In the video, the YouTuber is seen walking behind the pedestrian and suddenly honking in his ear using a horn. However, the prank does not go as planned, as the man, in a fit of rage, slaps the YouTuber in the face over the bizarre act.

The man even lashes out at the YouTuber before he slaps him. Soon, the prankster’s friend comes to his rescue and informs the stranger about the prank by apologising to him. The video was posted on Twitter on December 17. So far, it has garnered nearly 350k views on the micro-blogging platform.

Advertisement

Take a look at the viral video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, several people took to the comments section to share their views. One user jokingly wrote, “That was harder than Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock." Another noted, “That’s the appropriate response. Got the point across in a hurry. Didn’t hurt anything more than pride. Well done." “Yep. But is it just me or does it look like some old-school father scolding his kid?" remarked a third user.

What are your thoughts on this viral prank video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here