Watch: People Washing Utensils With Sand At Wedding Intrigues Internet

Liquid dish soap is a relatively recent creation with its production beginning in the 1930s and ’40s. As it became more widely produced, it replaced many other cleaning agents that people previously used such as sand, wood ash, cow dung ash, brick or bone dust and alkaline salts like baking soda. In rural areas of India, it is still common to use sand and coconut fibre to scrub dishes and clean them every day.

Now, a video of a group of men cleaning dirty utensils at a wedding with sand went viral on social media. The video, which seems to be from a village, generated huge traction from the audience. It has been shared on Twitter by the user Kelab Stan Menantu Siti and while some people criticised the method, others regarded it as unhygienic. Many others also supported the technique and found it to be an efficacious way of cleaning dishes. Check out the video here:

Along with the video, the user also wrote, “First time seeing how to wash dishes during a party like this. But it works. It’s easy to remove the oil from the dishes." So far, the video has garnered over 1.1 million views and is still counting more.

Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Environment friendly." Another user wrote, “I used to wash the scrubbing pan using coconut husk. That’s it.. this is the first time to see it." A third user commented, “Plastic plate? When the sand is scratched it is not safe".One user also wrote, “In earlier times utensils were cleaned in such a way."

Although the use of sand and sawdust for cleaning dishes has both advantages and disadvantages, it is considered a highly effective method for many Malaysians and Indonesians. Besides this method, some people also use banana stems to get rid of oil from dishes.

In ancient times, it is believed that people cleaned dishes by rubbing them with sand and washing them with clean water. However, in the 20th century, dishwashing detergents and electric dishwashers were produced on a large scale, making them accessible to every household.

