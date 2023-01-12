WATCH: Photographer's Reaction After Missing Wedding Shot Because of Kid is Too Hilarious

People have various occupational challenges depending on their professions. If you think a photographer does not have one, you need to reconsider. Getting that perfect shot is what their entire career rides upon. But what if the photographer misses the shot? In a clip shared on Reddit, what can only be described as an utter disappointment was captured on a photographer’s face when he missed the perfect wedding shot. He was dedicated to the task, sitting on the floor, camera ready in his hand. The wedding party was prepared too. As if on cue, a kid steps into the frame and all the effort goes down the drain. The photographer turns around and gives the most hilarious reaction. Check it out here:

A lack of situational awareness was something most people could relate to. Social media users shared instances of their own where someone they knew had a lack of understanding of what was going around them. Others acknowledged that they would have lost their cool missing a shot like that, but the photographer demonstrated a lot of patience. A Reddit user commented, “I like how he looked at the other photographer there with the ‘please tell me you got the shot’ look on his face."

“I used to be a wedding videographer and I can tell you, it’s not just the kids that are unaware of their surroundings," read another comment.

Another user wrote, “I didn’t realize this was a problem, but it makes so much sense. My parents are both photographers, so I was raised with a camera around at all times. It’s like I have a 6th sense for photographers at venues, I’m always able to spot them the minute I enter. I’d rather fall to the ground and break a knee than mess up a shot."

Several Reddit users were all for child-free weddings. According to them, those are better for everyone involved. The bride and groom do not get their wedding interrupted by random things happening, like the one that occurred in the clip. The parents get to actually let their hair down and have fun without having to worry about the children. Even the children have their own fun. They get to skip an event where they were likely to be bored anyway and enjoy themselves with their babysitter.

What are your thoughts on child-free weddings?

