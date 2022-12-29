Watch: Pilot Fails To Control Helicopter After Takeoff, And Then...

A video of a pilot crashing a helicopter soon after its takeoff has recently gone viral on the internet. The video shows a novice pilot trying to ride a helicopter parked on a small helipad. However, things take an unexpected turn when the pilot loses control of the chopper. The now-viral video took Twitterati by shock.

We often come across several accident videos on social media. However, you mustn’t have seen anything like this before. A video of a helicopter crash was shared on Twitter on Wednesday, December 28. In the video, an amateur pilot is seen struggling to ride a helicopter and ends up crashing it soon after takeoff. The video also features a man who tries to provide some instructions to the pilot. However, his instructions seemingly go unnoticed as the helicopter topples towards the end of the video.

“Imagine tryna explain this to the insurance company without the video," read the humorous caption of the video.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, it was quick to catch a lot of eyeballs. So far, it has amassed more than 2.2 million views and received more than 35k likes on the micro-blogging platform. Many users also flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their views on the helicopter crash.

One user wrote, “Why didn’t the other person run there to help instead he’s hiding." Another pointed out, “Bro didn’t even move up to 10 feet and he still crashed." A third user highlighted, “Explanation is simple. The landing pad slipped forwards before the helicopter could move up."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here