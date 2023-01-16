WATCH: Pilot Touches Her Father's Feet Before Flying The Plane He's a Passenger On

No matter how enormous and impossible it may appear at first, all parents want their kids to succeed in life and achieve all of their goals. They put in everything they can and make many sacrifices to support their kids in achieving their ambitions. This shows how important parents and their blessings are for a child. An endearing video of a daughter who is a pilot seeking her father’s blessings before the flight has now gone viral on social media. Every pilot hopes to take their family on a flight at some point in their career, and a viral video uploaded by Captain Krutadnya Hale who flies the Airbus A320 showed how she welcomed her father onboard.

The video begins with her waving at the camera in her pilot uniform and then heading to her father who was seated in the first row. She then touches her father’s feet and seeks his blessings before heading to the cockpit. She can also be seen hugging her father which leaves him in tears.

The pilot’s gesture and the father’s reaction in the video are just priceless. The video was shared along with a caption that read, “Pilot daughter flying her dad. His happy tears, Blessings before we take off, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching their feet is incomplete."

The video has gove viral with garnered close to 8 million views. The comments section was filled with users appreciating the bond that the fathers and daughters share.

One user commented, “Love how she pays respect to her father." Another user wrote, “Damn got tears to my eyes proud of you Women like you make us proud and give us motivation each and every single day!"

Fathers are known for not expressing their emotions well, so watching how a father responds when surprised or delighted is priceless. This is perhaps why these kind of videos often go viral. A video of a social media influencer surprising her father with a car he’s always wanted also went viral earlier this month and exuded similar joy.

