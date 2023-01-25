You might have seen several kinds of sports such as football, kabaddi, hockey, cricket, table tennis and others that are great to watch with family. If you are into more adrenaline-pumping sports, UFC and wrestling are some great options. But have you ever come across a sport that involves contestants slapping each other?

Power slap is a contest that requires people to slap each other until one of them gets knocked out. A video of multiple people going unconscious during the Power Slap contest has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was shared by neuroscientist Chris Nowinski with a tweet that read, “This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. Dana White and TBS Network should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What’s next, “Who can survive a stabbing"?"

The 41-second footage shows multiple people falling to the ground unconscious and some ending up concussed as a result of their opponent slapping them too hard. While it may seem bizarre to first-time viewers, the Power Slap games aren’t new and they are popular around the world.

The video has garnered more than 25.8 million views and over 75.5 thousand likes on Twitter. People in the comments discussed the video and debated if it’s okay to let such sports play their course.

The Democratic nominee for Florida Senate District 23, Mike Harvey, said, “This is beyond a doubt shameful. Not only for the organisation that produces it but for the viewers who consume it. Why watch someone defenceless, being subjected to concussion forces without any protection? Probably the same people that enjoy picking on kids in school."

An entertainment journalist, Kyle Stevens wrote," Whoever said airing this would be a good idea needs to get their head checked out. Unreal."

A third user replied to the above comment and wrote, “Why? Everyone has a choice in what they choose to watch or not watch. Just like they have the choice to enter a slap competition or not."

