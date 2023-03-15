Home » Buzz » Watch: Police Rescue Baby Kangaroo From Crocodile-Infested Floodwaters In Australia

Watch: Police Rescue Baby Kangaroo From Crocodile-Infested Floodwaters In Australia

The video shared by Queensland Police shows an officer carefully pulling the baby kangaroo out of the floodwater.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 17:59 IST

Delhi, India

Two large crocodiles were spotted near the baby kangaroo in the floodwater. (credits: Twitter/@QldPolice)
Two large crocodiles were spotted near the baby kangaroo in the floodwater. (credits: Twitter/@QldPolice)

The Internet is filled with heartwarming videos that showcase the beautiful bond between humans and animals. A clip of an Australian cop rescuing a baby kangaroo from floodwaters is winning hearts on social media. In the video, an officer of Queensland Police can be seen bravely rescuing a baby kangaroo that needed a helping hand after getting stuck in crocodile-infested floodwaters. The video shows how the officer carefully pulled the baby kangaroo out of the water. Going by the video, joey appeared to be scared at first. However, the animal was at peace after the cop calmed it down.

The video has been shared by Queensland Police via their official Twitter handle. “Police rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown yesterday. A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby - a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath," read the tweet of Queensland Police.

Advertisement

Users have praised Queensland Police for their efforts to save that baby kangaroo’s life in the comments section. One user wrote, “Totally cool and great job to all!"

RELATED NEWS

Another user replied, “Nice to view this happy piece of news. We don’t get enough of it these days!"

Advertisement

The baby kangaroo was spotted swimming near two large crocodiles by a helicopter pilot, who alerted Queensland Police, reported BBC.

The Australian state of Queensland is reeling under record-breaking flooding for the last few days. The flooding, caused by heavy rain, has been particularly severe in the town of Burketown. Reports suggest that the swollen Albert River to the town’s east has risen above the previous highest level of 6.78 meters recorded in 2011 and authorities warn that flood waters are likely infested with crocodiles. In fact, close to 100 residents have been airlifted to higher ground as roads and houses got submerged under water.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, the flooding is expected to ease slowly over the next few days. This flooding crisis is just the latest natural disaster in Australia. The country had seen devastating floods in January as well. Record-breaking floods had wreaked havoc in Western Australia.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 15, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 17:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

+21PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Virat Kohli, Sanya Malhotra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About