The Internet is filled with heartwarming videos that showcase the beautiful bond between humans and animals. A clip of an Australian cop rescuing a baby kangaroo from floodwaters is winning hearts on social media. In the video, an officer of Queensland Police can be seen bravely rescuing a baby kangaroo that needed a helping hand after getting stuck in crocodile-infested floodwaters. The video shows how the officer carefully pulled the baby kangaroo out of the water. Going by the video, joey appeared to be scared at first. However, the animal was at peace after the cop calmed it down.

The video has been shared by Queensland Police via their official Twitter handle. “Police rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown yesterday. A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby - a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath," read the tweet of Queensland Police.

Advertisement

Users have praised Queensland Police for their efforts to save that baby kangaroo’s life in the comments section. One user wrote, “Totally cool and great job to all!"

Another user replied, “Nice to view this happy piece of news. We don’t get enough of it these days!"

Advertisement

The baby kangaroo was spotted swimming near two large crocodiles by a helicopter pilot, who alerted Queensland Police, reported BBC.

The Australian state of Queensland is reeling under record-breaking flooding for the last few days. The flooding, caused by heavy rain, has been particularly severe in the town of Burketown. Reports suggest that the swollen Albert River to the town’s east has risen above the previous highest level of 6.78 meters recorded in 2011 and authorities warn that flood waters are likely infested with crocodiles. In fact, close to 100 residents have been airlifted to higher ground as roads and houses got submerged under water.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, the flooding is expected to ease slowly over the next few days. This flooding crisis is just the latest natural disaster in Australia. The country had seen devastating floods in January as well. Record-breaking floods had wreaked havoc in Western Australia.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here