WATCH: Prince William's Reaction On Being Complimented For Twinning With Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is no stranger to giving the world fashion goals. When she stepped out with her husband, Prince William for their first official event of 2023 on Thursday, she did not disappoint. The beloved Royal couple visited the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, in their coordinated navy and green fits. In a clip now making rounds on social media, the Duke of Cambridge can be seen reacting to a woman on being complimented for twinning with his wife. The woman first mentions that Catherine looks beautiful before telling the couple they are matching. Prince William peeks at their ensembles before he laughs and looks adoringly at his wife. Check it out here:

Many social media users remarked that they loved the interaction between the couple. Despite all that was going around them, they looked like they were “in their element". Others were a little sceptical of the genuineness of the movement. A Twitter user wrote, “Look, I don’t know if this outing was pre-planned before the release of Harry’s book but kudos to W&K team on the timing. Great PR for the TRF. They really appear to be in their element. Happy and relaxed."

Most users remarked that this was a genuinely sweet moment between the couple. “The Princess of Wales is so natural. The list of superlatives is longer than my arm! I would love to meet her as I would have loved to have met my Queen," a tweet read.

Another user tweeted, “Seeing this and the other clip of King Charles, I’m starting to be glad Harry wrote that novel. It just made everyone and more people appreciate the King, William, and Catherine, and that’s how it should be."

This was the couple’s first public engagement since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The duo toured parts of the hospital, with 640 beds including 40 critical care beds. They also met with and talked to some of the critical care team. Some of these were familiar faces, especially to Prince William who spoke to them by video call in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also visited the Open Door Charity. The aim was to highlight the work being done to help mental health in young people. The Prince and Princess of Wales met staff and young people at the charity. This is a crucial work that Kensington Palace supports by providing free access to creative therapeutic support options.

