A scuffle broke out between students and staff of Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah’s coaching centre in Kota, Rajasthan. A video of the incident has surfaced on the Internet that shows a member of the management pushing a student. After the incident came to light, PhysicsWallah, in a statement, said that it has sacked the manager of the particular coaching institute. “Students are PhysicsWallah’s top priority and so the centre manager has been terminated with immediate effect," the statement read. In the clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, a group of students is seen gathered inside the coaching centre. A man, who appears to be a member of the coaching’s management, then pushes a student and shouts at others creating a ruckus.

According to a report in NDTV, the scuffle took place at PhysicsWallah’s coaching centre in the Vigyan Nagar area of Kota. One of the students had reached out to the centre’s manager, Vivek Singh, complaining about classes while other students had raised issues related to the quality of teaching.

While some students even protested outside the coaching, no police complaint was filed. Devesh Bhardwaj, a police officer at Vigyan Nagar police station, told the news outlet that no student had approached them and that they will take action upon receiving any such complaint.

The police have also taken cognizance of the viral video and are trying to gather more information about the incident, the report added.

The director of the coaching institute, Gaurav Chaudhary, said that some students got into a heated argument with the centre in charge. He claimed the student had also acted aggressively adding that a report had been taken while the centre in charge was warned to not misbehave with the students.

In October last year, another video had gone viral where two boys had a fistfight at a certain coaching centre. The clip shows the students pushing each other after which the fight escalates further and the two begin to kick and slap as others cheered for them. Later, the professor enters the classroom and tries to dial down tensions and separate the two students. According to the caption of the video, shared on Twitter, the boys fought over girls at the coaching institute.

