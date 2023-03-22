Home » Buzz » Watch: Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma’s The Breakup Song Gets A 90s Makeover

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma’s The Breakup Song Gets A 90s Makeover

The Breakup Song, from the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, originally features vocals by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 13:08 IST

Delhi, India

Yashraj Mukhate explains how The Breakup Song would sound if it was made in the 90s.
Yashraj Mukhate explains how The Breakup Song would sound if it was made in the 90s.

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate, who is very well known for his quirky and funny remixes, is back with yet another video. And this time, the Indian music composer is ready to take you back to the nostalgic 90s with his latest reprise version of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s The Breakup Song. Putting it all in his creativity, the music producer gave social media a glance at how The Breakup Song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, would sound if it would have been created in the 90s setting. The song was originally crooned by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

The video opens by showing Yashraj explaining to the users that if The Breakup Song was made in the 90s then it would have incorporated one common beat which was used at that time. He goes on to demonstrate the beats. Next, he goes on to say that no matter what the mood of the song is, it will always begin with the syllables like Hey-Hey or Ho-Ho. In what seems like Kumar Sanu has lent his voice to the video, Yashraj goes on to add both the music and the syllables, to create the opening of the recreated song. Then he begins singing the lyrics on the same note while creating a scenario that a man, whose girlfriend has left him, is drinking liquor and crooning the song in her memory.

Advertisement

“Breakup song in the 90s," read the caption posted with the video.

RELATED NEWS
Advertisement

All in all, we are laughing out loud after listening to his creative yet rather hilarious composition. The video successfully garnered the attention of many celebrities from the music world. The Breakup Song singer Jonita Gandhi was so impressed that she believed it should be sent to Indian composer Pritam Chakraborty. Jonita commented, “Sending this to Pritam Da."

Author Ravinder Singh wrote, “I don’t know why I am humming - Barsaat ke mausam mein, main ghar se nikal aaya, botal bhi utha laaya."

Sharing his reaction to the version, singer Benny Dayal wrote, “Random Homeless guy ko Salaam." Sherley Setia dropped a couple of laughing emoticons and actor-comedian Sunil Grover commented, “Ha Ha Ha Ha."

So far, the video has been played more than one million times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 22, 2023, 12:56 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 13:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week