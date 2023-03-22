Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate, who is very well known for his quirky and funny remixes, is back with yet another video. And this time, the Indian music composer is ready to take you back to the nostalgic 90s with his latest reprise version of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s The Breakup Song. Putting it all in his creativity, the music producer gave social media a glance at how The Breakup Song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, would sound if it would have been created in the 90s setting. The song was originally crooned by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

The video opens by showing Yashraj explaining to the users that if The Breakup Song was made in the 90s then it would have incorporated one common beat which was used at that time. He goes on to demonstrate the beats. Next, he goes on to say that no matter what the mood of the song is, it will always begin with the syllables like Hey-Hey or Ho-Ho. In what seems like Kumar Sanu has lent his voice to the video, Yashraj goes on to add both the music and the syllables, to create the opening of the recreated song. Then he begins singing the lyrics on the same note while creating a scenario that a man, whose girlfriend has left him, is drinking liquor and crooning the song in her memory.

Advertisement

“Breakup song in the 90s," read the caption posted with the video.

Advertisement

All in all, we are laughing out loud after listening to his creative yet rather hilarious composition. The video successfully garnered the attention of many celebrities from the music world. The Breakup Song singer Jonita Gandhi was so impressed that she believed it should be sent to Indian composer Pritam Chakraborty. Jonita commented, “Sending this to Pritam Da."

Author Ravinder Singh wrote, “I don’t know why I am humming - Barsaat ke mausam mein, main ghar se nikal aaya, botal bhi utha laaya."

Sharing his reaction to the version, singer Benny Dayal wrote, “Random Homeless guy ko Salaam." Sherley Setia dropped a couple of laughing emoticons and actor-comedian Sunil Grover commented, “Ha Ha Ha Ha."

So far, the video has been played more than one million times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here