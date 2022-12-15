WATCH: Rare White Lion Cub Goes For a Stroll With Family, IFS Officer Shares Video

Working through a dreary day? We have something that will make you happy. A sweet video of a lioness walking with its adorable cubs and a white lion cub in a forest has gone viral on the internet. The video has been shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and it is truly unmissable. In the clip, the lioness is seen walking ahead with its cubs running around and following her. One can also spot the white cub following the lioness. Towards the end of the video, the lioness looks back to check where the other cubs are and patiently waits for them before moving ahead. Reportedly there are only three white lions roaming in the wild. “Here is a white lion cub for you… It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild," the IFS officer wrote in the captions.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Reacting to the clip, one of the users wrote, “Lovely and it's amazing for India we proud on officers like u in forest department thanks to u for caring these cubs”.

A concerned user added. “Wonderful to see! Hope they remain safe and happy. Please do not disclose the location if it’s in India! +1, hope all these clips every day don't provide clues to poachers, no doubt our forests are in safe hands though.

Advertisement

Another user thanked the IFS officer for sharing the clip and wrote, “Great sir”.

Previously, a similar video of a lion strolling through an open space in a forest with its adorable young cubs went viral. The video, which was posted by Twitter user Tansu Yegen, depicts young cubs imitating their father. Attempting to match the lion's pace, the stumbling cubs trip over themselves. Along with the video, the caption read, “Dad's day out with kids."

The video has staked up over 2 million views so far.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here