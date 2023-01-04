Watch: Receptionist Falls After Co-worker Pulls a Prank, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

A video of a man pulling a prank on his colleague recently went viral on social media. In the clip, the man is seen pulling a harmless prank on his front desk co-worker by gently tapping her knee pit. However, what happened next left social media users in splits.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter on January 2, 2023. It shows three employees working at the front desk of what appears to be a shop. While two female employees can be seen attending to a customer, their male co-worker, who was standing behind them, harbours a plan to pull a prank on one of them. He then pushes the receptionist’s leg slightly from behind, causing the woman to lose her balance and fall to the ground, much to everyone’s surprise. However, as soon as he realises that she was going to fall, he holds her before her head could hit the floor.

“When you are bored at work," read the caption of the video.

Check out the viral prank video below:

Since being posted, the viral video has garnered over 5.1 million views and received more than 55k likes on Twitter. Several users also flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their reactions to the video.

One user wrote, “It’s almost like they’re coworkers and probably have had plenty of conversations and he would probably know if she had a bad knee or not." Another commented, “It Reminds me of my school days!" A third user reminisced, “My buddy and I did this to our friend in high school. We both got a leg and it was hilarious."

