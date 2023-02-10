Home » BUZZ » Watch: Rhinos In The Corridor? Yes, Be Prepared To Have Your Mind Blown

Watch: Rhinos In The Corridor? Yes, Be Prepared To Have Your Mind Blown

A video showing the same has gone on Twitter and people can’t keep their amusement to themselves.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform by IFS Susanta Nanda.
Wildlife videos on social media are always fascinating to watch. While there are several of them on the internet, each one is entertaining because of its uniqueness. But have you ever seen a video of a group of rhinoceros roaming around in the corridors of human establishments? A video showing the same has gone on Twitter and people can’t keep their amusement to themselves.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform by IFS Susanta Nanda with the text, “You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room’… Here, take a look at other mega herbivores in the room at Chitwan National Park." The footage showed a couple of rhinoceroses casually roaming in the hallways between two rooms where people stay inside. The doors to the hallways were open and the horned animals looked inside for a couple of seconds before heading their way.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform with more than 36 thousand views and almost 1,800 likes. People loved watching the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

A user wrote – “Surprise visit to check if all forest officers are doing their job properly."

Another user wrote – “Sometimes it’s still possible to address the elephant in the room, now how do we address the rhino in the room? What if it gets angry?"

A third user commented – “Someone rolled the Jumanji dice again it seems."

Many others were equally amused to look at the rhinoceroses roaming around so casually in the human settlements. Moreover, the videographer seemed calm too. The tweet revealed the video to be from Chitwan National Park which is located in South-central Nepal. The park was established in 1973 and features not only the one-horned rhinos as seen in the video but also 67 more species of mammals, 544 species of birds, 56 species of herpetofauna, and 126 species of fishes.

The park’s main attractions are the rhinos, Royal Bengal Tigers, and Gharial crocodiles. The renowned national park is well preserved by the management and has been successfully operating for 50 years now.

