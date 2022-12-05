Home » BUZZ » Watch: ‘Robinhood’ Thief Explains What he Did With Stolen Money, Leaves Police in Splits

Watch: ‘Robinhood’ Thief Explains What he Did With Stolen Money, Leaves Police in Splits

The thief told the police that he fed strays and cattle with the stolen money.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 12:45 IST

Delhi, India

Chhattisgarh police caught the man on the charge of theft and took him to the police station.
Chhattisgarh police caught the man on the charge of theft and took him to the police station.

A funny video of a thief, confessing at the police station, is doing rounds on social media. The thief told the police that he fed strays and cattle with the stolen money. He also informed the police about distributing blankets with the looted money. The video, which is going viral on the internet, is from Chhattisgarh’s Durg police station.

In the clip, the police can be seen interrogating the thief — while other police officers were present there. Superintendent of Police, Dr Abhishek Pallav could be seen asking a few questions to the thief. The robber’s answers turned out to be hilarious and made other police officers present in the room burst into laughter.

The clip shows the police asking questions like, “How did you feel after stealing?" The thief replied, “Sir, I felt good after stealing but now I am regretting." Then he was asked why he was regretting it. The police further asked how much he had stolen. To which he replied, “I stole Rs 10,000, but I distributed blankets and fed stray cattle from the stolen money." Police further said that he must have been blessed by this; to which the robber also laughs and says, “Dua hai sir."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh police caught the man on the charge of theft and took him to the police station. The thief’s funny replies have taken social media by storm and users cannot stop laughing at the incident.

Advertisement

One user called him Robinhood, while the other named him Krantikari chor. But whether the thief was telling the truth or not, is debatable. The video has intrigued the internet and is trending on social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 05, 2022, 12:45 IST
last updated: December 05, 2022, 12:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red