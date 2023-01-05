WATCH: RPF Officer Saves Man from Falling into Train Platform Gap at Bihar’s Purnia

In what comes as a real account of courage, an officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a man’s life after he tried to board a moving train. Ministry of Railways took to its official Twitter handle and shared the CCTV footage of the incident. “An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar’s Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train," read the caption of the video.

The 20-seconds-short video shows a man trying to board a moving train. Further into the video, he falls in between the train and track and is dragged by the train for a certain distance. This is when an RPF jawan come to the rescue of this elderly man. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 175K views. “Welldone!! you have done a great job. you have saved the precious life of a person. I was on board in this train," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This work was so hard but really great sir , and I can see clearly that near the victim their are many who see but dint respond , but your from so far responded like your own family members. salute Sir."

Meanwhile, earlier in a similar incident, an RPF officer saved a passenger who fell in between the platform and a moving train. The incident took place when a minor girl was saved from getting crushed under the wheels of a train. The clip was shared by RPF India on Twitter. It shows the RPF officer standing on the platform while the train passes by. Soon, a girl can be seen running to board the train but falls while she tries to move in.

However, to her fortune, the RPF officer was seen catching hold of the girl and bringing her to safety. “Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station," read the caption.

