Watch: Russian Dancers Create Magic On Stage As They ‘Float’

There are numerous dance forms all over the world. Eachhas a distinct personality that distinguishes it from others. Recently, due to its unique performance style, a video of a Russian dance ensemble performing on stage has gone viral on the internet. The Berezka Dance Ensemble, who are a group of female Russian folk dancers, can be seen in the video. The women in this group move leisurely on stage, giving the impression that they are floating. This group, created in the Soviet Union in 1948 by the Russian cotillion and choreographer Nadezhda Nadezhdina, is famous for dancing while slipping on long robes, floating or gliding over the stage, according to The New York Times.

Advertisement

The Internet was surprised to see how these dancers were able to pull off this inconceivable feat. The dancers, even though were seen smiling, must have been in pain, because this floating step method they were attempting to execute is challenging. But it is aesthetically appealing.

The caption of the Twitter post read: A #Russian dance Bereka, where women move with short steps, so short that they look like they are floating. #MovetoRussia."

The clip amassed numerous views, retweets and likes on the microblogging platform. Social media users shared their views in the comment section. “How much I love it! This is excellent art, gorgeous vesture, elegant music, and movements with taste and creativity!" one user wrote.

In the 1950s, the group started traveling to Western nations. On September 22, 1951, a similar event of Russian dancers was conducted at Stockholm Musical Academy in Sweden. In the event, these performers ruled the stage with this magical dance form.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here