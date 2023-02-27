A chilling video of a safari jeep being chased by rhinos and toppling outside a dirt road has left the internet concerned. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Akash Deep Badhawan on Saturday, February 25. It begins with a group of tourists trying to capture photos of rhinos in the wild. The safari driver tries to move closer when the animals approach them at full speed. Panic erupts as the driver makes an attempt to reverse the vehicle and the anxiousness of people can be clearly heard in the background.

The vehicle driver while attempting to flee to safety accidentally topples the vehicle outside the road. After the tumble, the rhinos disappear into the wild without engaging and making any contact with the people in the jeep. While sharing the video, the IFS officer highlighted the importance of following safety procedures during safari rides. “I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of an adventure sport now," he wrote.

The IFS officer also revealed that the incident took place at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal. Take a look at it here:

The terrifying footage has amassed over six lakh views on the micro-blogging site, leaving many distressed. A user commented, “Nature settles everything accordingly. What we give to nature same we receive."

Another advised, “Ban cell phones in safaris, tourists and drivers get close to the animals so they can get a photo or a video on their cell phones."

One more blamed it on the bad training of safari drivers, “I think this is bad training. Bad training of drivers and guides that accompany. Safaris are not adventure sports. We will surely spoil the entire naturalist work with this thought of adventure. Not the right thought process."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Don’t screw the happiness of animals. Give them their space."

The extent of the injuries suffered by the people on the toppled jeep isn’t visible in the video. However, while responding to a user’s concern, the IFS officer confirmed that they are all safe.

