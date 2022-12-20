WATCH: School Girls Dancing to Bhojpuri Song 'Patli Kamariya' Win Hearts Online

These days, it’s nearly hard to overlook various performances of the popular song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori Haye Haye Haye’ while browsing through Instagram reels. You may have already seen many videos for the song, but this one by a group of schoolgirls is really catching the attention of netizens. An interesting video is going viral on social media where a school student is seen dancing with her fellow classmates to a Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mori.

The video shows four girls dressed in school and dancing to the song in a school corridor. The camera moves to the fourth female, who begins dancing to “Patli Kamariya Mori," as the three girls exchange cheer for her. The camera moves back and forth as her companions humorously perform the “haye haye haye" step by waving their blazers.

The video has garnered over 12 million views as of now. One of the users wrote, “Imagine if the principal of the school sees this video". Another user added, “Someone please call the fire extinguisher because this dance was fire."

Previously, a video of a teacher dancing in the classroom to the same Bhojpuri song went viral. Social media users criticised the teacher for making a dance video with the children. In the video, which was released on Twitter, a teacher wearing a saree can be seen dancing in the classroom to the Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mori. The students appear in the final moments of the film and are seen jumping and waving. Many people on Twitter were offended by the video. Some even demanded the teacher be suspended due to the disruption of the classroom’s decorum.

The video amassed over 3 million views as of now.

