Watch: Seal’s Close Shave With Killer Whales Terrifies The Internet

The Internet is a hub of various animal attack videos that go viral the moment they surface on the Internet. Coming to the aquatic grounds, whale and shark attack videos have always enthralled social media users. In this context, killer whales deserve a special mention. Belonging to the dolphin family, although killer whales or orcas are not considered to be a threat to humans, they turn out to be dangerous predators in marine life. Recently, a viral video of a seal’s narrow escape from two gigantic killer whales has shocked the Internet, making them realise the power of this dolphin breed.

The footage was dropped on Twitter on January 3. “Seal safe on land," reads the tweet. The 15-second clip shows two orcas inching dangerously close toward a seal - probably their potential prey. Eyeing their next meal, the two killer whales swim slowly but surely toward the helpless seal, preparing for an attack. However, the seal after sensing danger can be seen pushing itself back to the shore to save its dear life.

Luckily, since the seal was close to the seashore, it managed to lift its plump and sloppy body onto the coast. Realising that they cannot hunt the seal anymore, the menacing killer whales are seen to be changing their course. The two giant orcas steer to their right, almost in sync, and swim away, as the seal manages to get out from the grasp of the marine predators just by the stroke of fortune.

The now-viral clip has garnered plenty of reactions from the stunned Twitter population who had no qualms about sharing how terrifying killer whales were. “Their attacks are so coordinated. They could easily become the most dominant creature on the planet," justified one user. “Synchronized Sinisters lol," remarked another. “That’s kinda terrifying," noted a third individual.

So far, the frightening video has amassed a total of 1.7 million views with more than 17.5k likes on the microblogging platform. What are your thoughts on the seal’s narrow escape?

