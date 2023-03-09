The Internet is filled with videos of animals in their natural habitat, especially the ones where they are hunting. Those are extremely enticing to watch. These videos on social media are both entertaining and educational at the same time. They give us an idea of how animals co-exist in an ecosystem. Sometimes predators can get into a fight, and people are intrigued as to who would win. One such video of a snake and bird fighting for survival has gone viral on Instagram.

The now-viral clip opens with a water snake gripping a white bird’s wings with its teeth. To save itself, the bird turns and tries to hurt the snake with its beak. After a few seconds, the bird again hits the snake, so that it leaves its wing. Blood can be seen coming off the bird’s wing, and the snake tries to grab the bird again but fails in its attempt. The snake leaves the bird wounded. In the next frame, both can be seen coming near the shore of the pond. The wounded bird does have a little trouble standing while he tries to move.

The Instagram users were amused and concerned at the same time. One of the users wrote, “People be like ‘save the bird’ what’s for dinner? KFC? Ok perfect!" Another person said, “But snake waters have their venom diluted, not strong enough to paralyze the prey." A third user added, “Can’t tell what kind of snake, though I think it’s just a water snake. Either way, it bit off a little more than it could chew."

The Instagram reel has received more than 7.4 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a video of a lioness fighting a leopard went viral on Instagram. The video showed the leopard and lioness fighting vigorously. The leopard tried to escape a couple of times, but the lioness gripped her in between her claws and jaws ferociously, disallowing the leopard from escaping. After a few failed attempts, the leopard finally managed to escape and climbed up the tree. The lioness then calms down.

