WATCH: Snow Leopard Spotted Roaming in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

Snow leopards are referred to as the ‘ghost of the mountains’. Now, a video of a snow leopard in Himachal Pradesh has the internet in shock since they are so rarely seen and rarely captured on camera. On Monday, a majestic snow leopard was spotted in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district, which can only be described as a rare sighting. The snow leopard was spotted resting on rocks in Kaza’s Chicham village. Ajay Banyal, an assistant public relations officer for the Himachal Pradesh government, reportedly took a video of the large cat.

In the video, the snow leopard is seen adjusting itself as he tries to rest. The caption also read, “Snow leopard spotted in Chicham village of Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti district on 26th December". Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 40 thousand views as of now. Social media users were upset after the location of the snow leopard was revealed. One of the users wrote, “It isn’t right to disclose the location".

Another user wrote, “That’s their habitat. Leave them alone".

A third user wrote, “Ab kuch DSLR leke pahuch jayenge…Let them live peacefully…"

The habitat of the snow leopard encompasses 12 nations in Asia: Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Kyrgyz Republic, Nepal, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This big cat is in danger primarily as a result of hunting, habitat destruction, a fall in natural prey species, and retaliatory kills brought on by conflicts between people and wildlife.

The climate issue has a significant impact on snow leopard survival as well. The productivity of alpine habitats can be adversely impacted by rising global temperatures, which can then have an impact on the availability of prey and freshwater in the hard mountain environment. The snow leopard population is very likely declining currently there are about 4000 – 6500 snow leopards.

As a top predator and a critical indicator of the health of their high-altitude habitat, snow leopards play a significant role in the environment. They are also becoming a key indicator of the effects of climate change on mountain settings. Many other species and the biggest freshwater reservoirs on the planet will flourish if snow leopards survive.

