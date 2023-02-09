No celebration in India is complete without people shaking a leg on the dance floor. There is no better way to express your happiness than to groove to the beat of your favourite song. This is true for festivals, weddings, and even birthdays. But baby showers are a different story. Or at least they were. Two soon-to-be parents have set an adorable precedent for couples dancing at their baby shower. Social media users cannot stop fawning over how this husband-and-wife duo have danced their hearts out at the happy occasion.

A now-viral video shows a couple performing some cute steps to the beats of the popular song Maan Meri Jaan by rapper and singer King. While the mom-to-be can be seen smiling and swaying in a graceful saree, the future dad is seen following her steps and stealing looks at his beau every now and then.

The audience, presumably a gathering of family and friends, looks completely charmed by the performance. Many can be heard cheering as well. The couple did not only win the hearts of those present at the occasion but also of thousands of people online.

A video of their dance, posted on Instagram by a user who goes by Dimplebrahmbhatt, has amassed over 1 million views and tens of thousands of likes so far. “Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower," the caption reads.

Check out the full video of their adorable dance here.

Social media users dropped hearts and clapping emojis in the comments section. They were full of words of praise, too. One user, drawing attention to the husband’s expression in the video, wrote, “He is too cute yaar…The way he was admiring his partner…It’s so cute." One more user said, “love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not". Another user commented on the way the wife carried herself. “I just love her confidence and her dance," they wrote. “I usually never comment on posts, but this one gave me goosebumps with love and just love," said another.

How would you rate the soon-to-be parents’ dance moves?

