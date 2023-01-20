Watch: Specially Abled Man Holds Crutch in One Hand, Pulls Handcart With Another

Many people are blessed with everything in life but they still give up when a difficulty arises. But some never say no and are always ready to fight their battles, come what may. A viral video of a specially-abled person is a testament to this statement. Watch the video and you will get immense inspiration to face challenges in your own life.

In the trending video, a street vendor can be seen pulling a handcart full of shirts and other clothes. But you might wonder what’s new in this, right? What makes this video worth watching is the fact that the man, despite being physically challenged, did not give up and can be seen pulling the handcart only with one hand with a crutch on the other. He attempted to strive to fulfil his needs and necessities and that is all that matters, right? Take a look at the video here:

The video has been shared by the Twitter account @AamirKhanfa. It has caught the attention of netizens ever since it was shared. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “If you want to live then you have to make some effort, if you want to see heaven then you have to kill yourself."

So far, the video has garnered over 314k views on Twitter and more than 10k likes. As soon as the video was shared on social media, several users took to Twitter to celebrate the man’s efforts and determination. On social media, one user wrote, “Hats off to his hard work, the richest men in the world must see this and feel guilty about enrolling in the list of the wealthiest people". Another user commented, “A social lesson to everyone". While a netizen called the man “the real hero", another said, “You [are] rich man brother, you help poor people."

