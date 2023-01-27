Animals sometimes offer an extraordinary amount of emotional support to human beings. Beyond the owner-pet relationship that many enjoy, animals are also often used in therapeutic settings to help specially-abled people to navigate their lives. One such method which has gained prominence over time is horse therapy. Recently, the Dubai Racing Club shared the heart-touching story of one such specially-abled person who visited their Meydan Racecourse to enjoy watching horse racing.

The 21-year-old man identified to be Fabian has been in horse therapy for a decade now. Every year, his family visits France for a week to learn more about horse therapy in the presence of professional experts. The Instagram page of Dubai Racing Club posted a video of Fabian jovially watching the Dubai World Cup Carnival alongside his supportive parents. “Meet our new friend, the horse’s lover, Fabian! For almost 10 years, Fabian and his family spend at least one week yearly in France to learn about horse therapy and practice it with experts," wrote the club while describing Fabian’s story.

Advertisement

In the clip, the 21-year-old can be seen sharing a contagious smile while looking at the horses and also gives thumps up to the camera to indicate he is having tons of funs. Fabian’s mother, while introducing his story explains his fondness for horses, “This is Fabian. He’s 21 years old and he goes to horse therapy. He likes horses. He loves it," she can be heard saying. The mom reveals that the family has come down to Dubai for a vacation. “I’m with my son here staying for the holiday. He has a handicap level 3. Every year we go for one week to horse therapy in Camargue. It is in France. Now, we are in Dubai for a holiday. He is very lucky," she added. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The video has garnered over a hundred likes and more than four thousand views on the photo-sharing application, prompting many users to flood the post’s comment section with a barrage of heart emoticons. One user also wrote, “We are very lucky he is coming and sporting horse racing thanks."

Advertisement

For those unaware, horse therapy, also popularly called Equine-assisted psychotherapy, allows people to engage in activities including feeding, grooming, and even leading a horse under the supervision of a mental health professional. The goal of the therapy is to boost self-confidence and help people to develop skills like emotional regulation by adding a sense of responsibility.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here