WATCH: Stranger Helps Elderly Man With Parkinson’s Disease Struggling to Flip Newspaper Page

The heartbreaking reality of old age stares people in the face when they witness someone struggling with age-related diseases. Parkinson’s disease, which causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, is a disorder that is quite common in people over 50. Watching someone struggle with it can break anyone’s heart. A man in a London tube was seen struggling to hold his newspaper. His shaking hands make it impossible for him to read the newspaper. That’s when a stranger stepped in and proved that kindness always prevails. The woman gently holds the newspaper for the man and even goes on to flip the page for him. It is a real tear-jerker. The clip was shared by social media user Rosiemegangill on her TikTok.

Social media users re-shared this warm gesture of kindness on their Twitter handles. Many mentioned that when people display such kindness, the world can turn into a beautiful place. This thoughtful gesture made many mention that their faith in humanity was restored. One user mentioned that people should be kind even if no one is watching them. Just like the woman in this clip. A Twitter user wrote, “There is kindness everywhere if you look for it."

Another user tweeted, “Be Kind whenever possible… It’s always possible."

“Timeline cleanse. The little things are the big things," read another tweet.

Time cleansers are coming alive on Twitter. Several adorable clips are putting a smile on the faces of social media users. One clip in particular perfectly captured a heartwarming relationship between two siblings. And it just cannot get more adorable than this. The viral video shared on Twitter showed a young boy protecting his baby sister from falling off a cycle. If that is not the epitome of the bond between a brother and sister, then what is?

The boy is seen riding his bicycle with his younger sister at the back. Before he begins paddling away, his sister sits patiently at the back and the boy ties her little legs to the cycle with a piece of cloth. It seems he does this with the hopes of keeping his baby sister safe and preventing her from falling off the cycle. Once he has her secured, the boy takes his toddler sibling on a ride.

