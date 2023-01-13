Watch: Student Group ESN Breaks Three World Records On a Cruise Ship; Know More

A group of students has created history, breaking not 1, not 2 but three world records on a cruise ship. The students were on their journey from Stockholm, Sweden to Tallinn, Estonia, when they achieved the feat.

Students from the Erasmus Student Network Sweden (ESN) were on board the MS Baltic Queen for their annual cruise where the ESN Sea Battle was on. ESN decided to break three world records centred around three different nationalities to celebrate the 30th cruise journey edition and highlight the diversity of the student association.

The first record the students broke was of “most nationalities at a coffee party". The party had people of 75 different nationalities. It was based on Fika, a Swedish custom of indulging in hot beverages and pastry treats.

The second record they broke was of “most nationalities in a simultaneous popular music sing-along". The record required synchronised singing for a full song and the record was broken by 85 students, all from different countries. They sang ABBA’s hit “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme."

The third and final record that ESN students broke was for “the most nationalities at a dance party" which had students from a total of 84 nationalities and moved to the beats of Swedish House Mafia.

https://www.instagram.com/esnseabattle/reels/

ESN Sea Battle’s official Instagram handle posted about the event on December 5, 20222 and the caption read – “We hope you enjoyed the 30th-anniversary edition of our ESN Sea Battle to the fullest!

We did it! We’ve set not only 1 or 2 but 3 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™️!

- Most nationalities at a coffee party.

- Most nationalities at a simultaneous sing along.

- Most nationalities at a party event."

Alex Sedov, one of the event managers, wrote, “Our world is full of wonders. I remember reading the Guinness World Records book when I was a kid and dreaming about how diverse and unique and beautiful the world around us is. Our goal was to bring together international students from all over the world and show them that when we all work together, nothing is impossible."

