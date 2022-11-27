WATCH: Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi Unbox Koffee with Karan’s Very Known Hamper

Karan Johar’s controversial show Koffee With Karan is one of the most hyped talked about shows of all time. It has been a host of countless scandalous secrets and romantic linkups. While the show remains the best in its legion, the Rapid-Fire segment followed by the infamous Koffee Hamper has always remained a subject of speculation. Not anymore because comedian Tanmay Bhat, who was featured on the season seven finale of the chat show, shared the contents of the hamper on his YouTube channel. He was not alone in doing so as he was joined by his former AIB colleague Rohan Joshi.

This time, however, the unboxing was done with a tinge of humour. The first item that Tanmay unveiled was cufflinks by Karan Johar’s jewellery brand Tyaani. Many other boxes contained fancy coffee, tea, a teapot, an Audi espresso maker, an Amazon Echo Show, a Koffee with a Karan branded cup. There were also Marshall speakers and a box of sweets.

Advertisement

In the end, you can see Tanmay praising the person in charge of curating the hamper. Here is the entire video. The unboxing starts at 5:00 minutes. Have a look:

The video has garnered 838K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, the official Instagram handle of DisneyPlus Hotstar shared an eight-minute-long video of the host Karan Johar revealing what was inside the Koffee Hamper.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan created quite a buzz among viewers. Whether it was Ranveer Singh mimicking his contemporaries, Alia Bhatt spilling details about her love story with Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s interesting camaraderie or the fun banter between Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter, it successfully encapsulated the legacy of the talk-show in the span of 13-episodes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Johar would be coming with his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Touted to be a new age romantic flick, the quirky film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here