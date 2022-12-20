Watch: The Dholak Version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja Is Just So Soothing To Ears

Lata Mangeshkar’s chartbuster track Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja is making headlines and going viral on almost all social media platforms. A short while ago, Pakistani girl Ayesha set the internet ablaze with her amazing dance moves in the song. Now, the dholak version of the song has come to the fore.

The Instagram user Moriya Akash has shared the video recently. In the video, a group of elderly can be seen sitting in a circle and singing in unison a desi version of the track. Netizens hailed their performance, and the video soon went viral.

The video shows women dressed in woollen attire and singing their hearts out. Their version of the song has the beats of dhol and the style of kirtan, which made it an instant hit among the netizens. The tone-rhythm of the song is unique and it garnered huge attention from the masses.

The video has amassed over 4.3 million views and social media users can’t get tired of praising the song. One social media wrote, “Desi version>>>>>Bollywood version (With a heart and laughing emoji)’. Another user commented, “Hamari dadiyan kisi se kam hain keee..(With clapping emoji)". One user also wrote, “Better than original (With a heart and clapping emoji)".

This video was posted on Instagram on November 29 and now it is going viral. The video is said to be from Haryana.

