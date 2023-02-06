Twitter has everyday life hack videos in abundance. Such videos are popular on social media for only one reason- they are easy, time-saving and offer ways of doing things people often consider difficult. They are helpful to people looking to save as much time as possible in their daily lives. A similar video showing a unique and easy way of tying a tie knot in just a few seconds has gone viral. Take a look:

The video shows a man holding the tie in his hand with the bottom end on his hand and the narrower end hanging free. He then takes the narrower end of the tie and loops it twice horizontally on the broader end. He then pulls the lower loop from the upper one and tightens it, making a tie knot. The man takes hardly 14 seconds to demonstrate the whole process, meaning if a person tries to tie it for personal use, they could easily do it within 10 seconds.

Shared by Tansu Yeğen on the microblogging platform with the text, “No wayyyy! So easy," the video has gathered over 6.5 million views within two days (since being posted on February 4).

People in the comment section shared their thoughts about this amazing life hack.

A user wrote, “Easy yes, but half a knot for half a nut. Learn Windsor, it’s the high bar standard you’re used to seeing."

Another user commented, “I literally watch a YouTube tutorial and tie it on my neck every time. This is so much easier lol."

A third user entailed the consequences of tying the knot this way and wrote, “Just tested this method: It fails the untie test. It leaves a knot when you remove the tie. It’s actually harder to balance the tie on your hand than learn a proper knot. Length is all messed up. Looks like crap. Stop being lazy and learn real knots."

Many people thought that the hack was helpful but others valued the Windsor knot (the classic way of tying a tie knot) more as it looks more professional and is a standard way of tying the knot.

